Cooking competition held on Women’s day

Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:37 AM
Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Women\'s Own Desk

Classic Culinary World and Kejobibi arranged a cooking competition to mark International Women's Day. They announced about this competition on their facebook page and group. A total of 250 persons sent the recipe to them from which the recipe of eight persons was selected. The number is kept eight because 8th March, the world observes the International Women's Day.
Kakoli Saha, Assessor, BTEB and culinary Expert and Dilruba Begum Fancy, Assessor, BTEB  and culinary Expert were present as the judge for the competition. They gave total eight certificates apart from selecting first three persons who stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd in cooking.
Kokoli Saha said, "We are working with cooking that's why we wanted to do something with cooking. So this year we are arranged this competition on the occasion on Women's Day."
She also added, "We announced about it from February 15 till March 1."  



