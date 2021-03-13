Video
Females to get priority in hotline service of BRAC’s HCMP programme

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Md. Sazedul Islam

The issue of sexual harassment is not a new matter in our society. Gender experts opined that proper steps are needed for addressing the issue. Any step aimed at tackling the problem would be welcomed.        
BRAC, one of the largest NGOs in the world, has come forward by launching hotline service for the employees working under its Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) for their protection.     
Any employee working under the HCMP can lodge their complaint by dialing to the number-01810002828-if they are victimized. Their identity, however, would be kept secret.    
Female staff would get priority. Local women in Cox's Bazar and women among Rohingya community (under HCMP of BRAC) can also file allegation to the number if they are victim of sexual harassment.  
The hotline number was launched formally at an event arranged at BRAC Learning Centre in Cox's Bazar recently on the occasion of International Women's Day.  
Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC; Roberts Sila Muthini, acting head of HCMP; Md. Shah Alam, head of Site Management, Shelter, Construction, General Food Assistance (GFA), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) of the same programme; Md. Abdul Matin Shardar, head of Host Community; Hasne Ara begum, Technical Head Gender Based Violence (GBV); Md. Mahmudul Hasan, General Manager of Human Resources Section of HCMP; and others were present.
In her speech, Hasina Akter Huq said the protection is not a matter of females, it is also a matter of males. So anyone regardless of gender can lodge their complaint if they are victim of sexual harassment, she said.     
Under aegis of HCMP of BRAC, a discussion and cultural programme was also held in Cox's Bazar marking the Women's Day.  Under its HCMP, BRAC provided gender-based counseling, medical, legal and financial supports to 39,599 women in Cox's Bazar so far.




