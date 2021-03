Shahnaz Begum, one of six women journalists awarded by Dhaka Reporters unity



Shahnaz Begum, one of six women journalists awarded by Dhaka Reporters unity for their contribution in journalism, receives a crest from Maleka Banu on Tuesday. The other awardees are Mahmuda Chowdhury, Farida Yasmin, Nadira Kiron, Sharmin Rinvi and Angur Nahar Monty.