

LUXE Bangladesh, AK Steel celebrates Social Causes

They took the initiative of challenging the norms of a social gathering associating HerNet TV by creating awareness and knowledgeable sessions that had a discussion about social causes to create an impact. It started with the screening of "An Indomitable Journey"

A Documentary by HerNet TV portraying the contributions of our Honourable Prime Minister under the guidance of the Father of the Nation, towards the development of our country. Importance of Good Content to Build Digital Bangladesh by inspiring Bangladesh where the great opportunities for the Youth of this country in this society towards digitalisation were discussed.

Sessions on the importance of Mental Health & Healthy Lifestyle were conducted by Labaid Group. Session on Women Rights, supporting the underprivileged children of 3 notable NGOs were conducted by HerNet TV & Luxe Bangladesh. Luxe Bangladesh also launched their upcoming Festive Exhibition Dates on this event. They also inaugurated their Salon Hommes Luxe Salon & Luxe Lifestyle. Founders of Luxe Bangladesh & Managing Director of AK Steel Mostofa Nabi Faiaze and Parsa Fatema Ismail organised this wonderful event at a heritage site 'AK Palace' for the first time ever. Partners were HerNet TV, Labaid Group, Inspiring Bangladesh, Simply Sabira, Dream Weaver, and Wedding Bees by Bitasta & Printbaz. Media partner-- The daily Observer and radio Dhaka FM 90.4.



