Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

LUXE Bangladesh, AK Steel celebrates Social Causes

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Women\'s own Report

LUXE Bangladesh, AK Steel celebrates Social Causes

LUXE Bangladesh, AK Steel celebrates Social Causes

As the 50th Anniversary of Independence of our beloved country Bangladesh is approaching, LUXE Bangladesh and AK Steel celebrated Social Causes alongside AK Steel's 35th Anniversary.
They took the initiative of challenging the norms of a social gathering associating HerNet TV by creating awareness and knowledgeable sessions that had a discussion about social causes to create an impact. It started with the screening of "An Indomitable Journey"
A Documentary by HerNet TV portraying the contributions of our Honourable Prime Minister under the guidance of the Father of the Nation, towards the development of our country. Importance of Good Content to Build Digital Bangladesh by inspiring Bangladesh where the great opportunities for the Youth of this country in this society towards digitalisation were discussed.
Sessions on the importance of Mental Health & Healthy Lifestyle were conducted by Labaid Group. Session on Women Rights, supporting the underprivileged children of 3 notable NGOs were conducted by HerNet TV & Luxe Bangladesh. Luxe Bangladesh also launched their upcoming Festive Exhibition Dates on this event. They also inaugurated their Salon Hommes Luxe Salon & Luxe Lifestyle. Founders of Luxe Bangladesh & Managing Director of AK Steel Mostofa Nabi Faiaze and Parsa Fatema Ismail organised this wonderful event at a heritage site 'AK Palace' for the first time ever. Partners were HerNet TV, Labaid Group, Inspiring Bangladesh, Simply Sabira, Dream Weaver, and Wedding Bees by Bitasta & Printbaz.  Media partner-- The daily Observer and radio Dhaka FM 90.4.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cooking competition held on Women’s day
E-commerce takes lead due to coronavirus pandemic
Females to get priority in hotline service of BRAC’s HCMP programme
Shahnaz Begum, one of six women journalists awarded by Dhaka Reporters unity
LUXE Bangladesh, AK Steel celebrates Social Causes
Women need to change fortune of their own: Farida Yasmin
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Women in BD face risk of abuse in workplace


Latest News
Italy to shut shops, schools amid corona infection spike
UN calls for women to have ‘meaningful’ role in peace process
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Rohonpur to be turned into full-fledged railway port: Sujan
Hasan raises question over Begum Zia’s foreign love
Women Blue lift Bangladesh Games cricket title
Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl
Cox’s Bazar AL leader Badal Das passes away
Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean
Ten-day programme on Bangabandhu's birth centenary from Wednesday
Most Read News
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
The D-day for our freedom and independence
Model Swarna to be questioned in jail gate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft