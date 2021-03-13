Women need to change fortune of their own: Farida Yasmin



Farida Yasmin president , Jatiya Press Club

Farida Yasmin herself won the election to be the first female president of the Jatiya Press Club and she is even the first female from South Asian countries in this role. She said the women should make them empowered by their own and for this they need to work hard.

"Women need to contribute in country's development regardless of their position. Women must have sincerity in doing what they want to do. They need willpower and firstly set their goal," she said in a personal encounter with the Daily Observer.

"Determination and confidence is most important to achieve their goal. If it is not favorable then you have to do it."

It is believed Jatiya Press Club can play a role in ensuring country's development and Farida Yasmin has an elaborate plan on this.

"Jatiya Press Club is the second home of all the journalists and they have to talk about people's democracy and if necessary they have to stay close to the government and they have to Protecting democracy," she said.

"It's a great achievement for me to be elected as the president of Jatiya Press Club and not only me, for all of our country because it is the first incident in the total South Asian country. But its not easy to achieve this designation. I am happy to create a position for the female," she said.

"To make a professional development and for peace of mind I want to make a media centre at press club. High frequency wifi connection and set work station where they can do work easily for their official work at press club is one of the goals I will execute. We have a library where journalists can get reference book which can help them to study. I have a plan to arrange some workshop and training at press club for members and journalists."

"We also submitted an application for establishing a Bangabandhu Media complex at press club and I want to implement it within very short time." Farida Yasmin said she wants to involve the female journalists also in executing her plans as she wants to make Jatiya Press Club a place for country's development.

"I want to keep female journalists presence all of my work plans and also the presence of female journalists in our sub-committee. As a woman and president it's my headache to solve their problem what they want from me .At press club in ground floor we had no separate fresh room for the female member and now we have set it up for them. I am always concerned for our members and want to give them a friendly environment," she said.

The big problem in media industry is the sacking of enormous number of journalists without any proper reason and Farida Yasmin opened up about this never-ending problem.

"It's a good question that the big problem in media industry is the sacking of enormous number of journalists without any proper reason. But, for this issue, journalists have a union. Journalists directly can submit their complaint to the union. After that if the union comes to us for any help we will discuss with them."















