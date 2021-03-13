Video
Jalmanush (The Pirates)

Chanakkya Baroi

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Reviewed by Tusar Talukder

Jalmanush (The Pirates), by Chanakya Barai, an emerging novelist and poet of Bangladesh, broadly dwells on three imperative issues---the life of the pirates, the life of the inhabitants of the adjacent areas to the Sundarbans, and the eco-consciousness of the novelist.

Jalmanush (The Pirates)

Jalmanush (The Pirates)

At the outset, let's start exploring the ecocritical perspectives prevailing in the novel. Throughout the novel, the eco-consciousness of the novelist is very evident. If one reads it from ecocritical perspectives one may find the writer's concerns about the ecological imbalance of the forest. Apart from focusing on the complex web of the life of the pirates of the Sundarbans, the novelist deals with the disastrous effects on the environment of the forest. He brings into focus how human actions are responsible for the destruction of the resources of the forest. It focuses on how people have always been cutting down trees to build their habitats. The novelist shows how some people are involved with unlawful actions like trafficking the woods of the forest. Overall, an entire part of the novel discusses how a group of people of that area is destroying the natural equilibrium of the Sundarbans.
Secondly, the author sheds light on how the life of a population centers on the Sundarbans. The story unfolds how the inhabitants of the region, ages after ages, encounter the attacks of the pirates. Still, the pirates pose a threat to the inhabitants and the environs of this largest mangrove forest in the world.

Furthermore, the novel seeks an answer to why a man chooses the risky life of a pirate. It brings to light why a pirate leads a life being segregated from his family. Can society avoid the liability of such transformation of a group of people? The pirates know it very well that they are committing crimes; nevertheless, they cannot go back to their previously led normal life.
The novel shows us that pirates are also human beings of blood and flesh. In many cases, we consider them cruel and barbaric. However, we do not want to know the underneath reasons or incidents that have compelled them to develop such cruelty. The novelist, sometimes, shows his sympathy to the pirates who, in many cases, involve themselves in various crimes unknowingly and unwillingly. And Chanakya Barai attempts to discover the reasons behind such incidental involvement with crimes. He also unveils the humanness beneath the despicable existence of those pirates.

The novel also celebrates the life of the underprivileged common people of different villages adjacent to the Sundarbans. It uncovers how the villagers, endangering their lives, have been working day and night in many areas of the forest for survival. They know the pirates may attack them; they know that they can be prey to Royal Bengal Tigers; nevertheless, they must go out for a livelihood. Many of them take these challenges as a part of their everyday life.

Chanakya Barai helps us know the darkened world of the pirates of the Sundarbans. He provides us with detailed information on how the nature and wildlife of the Sundarbans are continuously facing human follies and cruelties. After all, the novel introduces us to a world in which human sorrows and deceitful nature predominate.

The readers who love reading Amitav Ghosh's novels of eco-consciousness must find some similarities between the ecocritical views of Ghosh and those of Chanakya Barai. Last but not least, those who are interested in knowing the less-known facts about the Sundarbans can go through the novel without making any delay.

The reviewer teaches English at Central Women's University, Dhaka



