

The Spooky Astrologer of Rangoon



Burma at that time was headed by General Ne Win who had taken over the country ousting the parliamentary government of U Nu in 1962 in a military coup and established a one-party socialist state. Ne Win joined the Soviet Block and with support from USSR was able to establish an iron clad control over Burma and Burmese politics. He founded the Burmese Socialist Party packing it with army officials and politicians loyal to him, which also became the only party in Burma. Although he included some politicians in his cabinet of ministers, the top-ranking officials belonged to the Army- both retired and active duty.



It was ironic that Bangladesh, a country that had fought a military junta for its freedom, had a close relationship with Burma, ruled by a military led autocracy. This closeness was more out of practical necessity than any admiration for its leaders because Burma was a next-door neighbor. In addition, Bangladesh was grateful to Burma as it was one of the first few countries who had given the country recognition immediately after liberation. But that is history.



We arrived at Rangoon in a hot summer afternoon. The barely functioning air conditioning of the airport did not offer much comfort. Much to our delight we did not have to stay at the Airport long. Soon, we were driven in a caravan of large Soviet made cars, commodious and comfortable. Our lodgings were in the State Guest House, a huge bungalow with sprawling lawn that once belonged to Burma Oil Company that had been nationalized by the socialist government of Burma. Many political celebrities had stayed in this Guest House in the British period including Pandit Nehru before independence. The Bungalow had a special aura of history in it which the Burmese had tried to retain by preserving photos and mementos of colonial days.



The bungalow now functioned as the premier Guest House of high-level government guests.

We were in Rangoon for six days, mostly spent in meetings with Burmese officials, in office buildings that belonged to another era. The structures reminded me of similar buildings in Calcutta that were built by the British, but to me it seemed the buildings as well as the roads that we traveled were a throwback to First World War period. The Ministries that we visited were not located in one building but several and this required traveling by car from one place to another for the meetings.



The evenings were different because these were filled with dinners some given by the Minister's counterpart and other high officials including a couple by our Ambassador there who incidentally was not only a consummate diplomat but also a generous host.



The Burmese drank copiously and every dinner or even lunch gave these officials opportunities to imbibe generously. The main official dinner given by the Burmese Foreign Trade Minister was held in the huge Inya Lake Hotel, built by the Soviets. The hotel was located by the famous Inya Lake, which by itself was a scenic place visited by tourists round the year. The dinner is worth mentioning. If I recall correctly there were thirty-six courses served over three hours, majority of which were absolutely new to us. The cuisine was a combination of Chinese, Burmese, Indian and English, some of which we tasted out of courtesy, but mostly out of curiosity. Strangest among these were the so-called thousand-year-old egg (actually egg fermented in salt water for a long time), just hatched chick, whole roasted duck, and fish curry made with ngapi - a very pungent sauce made with dried shrimp and fish innards. Incidentally, we would encounter this favorite sauce of the Burmese in every meal that we had in Rangoon.



But the official meetings and dinners were not the central part of my story about Rangoon. The story is elsewhere the memory of which still gives me the creeps.



Being the youngest member of the delegation, I had the indulgence of my other senior colleagues, particularly of my Minister. I had plenty of time to move around by myself after the day's official chores were over in the afternoon. Since Rangoon was not a huge city and we were located near the main market of the city I would often saunter in the main road that reminded me of old Dhaka. On afternoon I landed in the historical Strand Hotel where I was invited to lunch by a new acquaintance named Maung Shwe who worked in the Burmese Ministry of Trade and Commerce. Maung was a career officer but did not grow much in government service as he had no army connection. In Burma, those days senior government jobs were occupied by military officers, active or retired. Maung Shwe was assigned to the delegation as a protocol officer.



Maung Shwe had offered to take me around Rangoon downtown, and had taken me to lunch at the Strand Hotel. The Strand Hotel looked very British as I entered into the premises. Built a hundred years ago or thereabout, the Hotel was the premier Rangoon Hotel before Inya Lake Hotel was built. We were ushered into the stately hotel by liveried door man. The lunchroom was resplendent with furniture upholstered with very old but expensive fabrics as were the draperies of the Restaurant where we sat. The liveried waiting staff served us food in silver plates. The lunch was very English, lamb chops, chicken cutlets, and peas and potatoes followed by old British trifle as dessert.



It was during lunch that I asked Maung Shwe about General Ne Win's penchant for astrology and reliance on astrologers for making future plans. Maung Shwe laughed and said he had heard this too but could not tell for sure. But it was true that many Burmese people believed in astrology and had their own astrologers to guide their lives. Would I like to visit an astrologer, he asked? I was hesitant at first, but then said why not? Maung Shwe then said he knew an astrologer who lived near the iconic Buddhist temple- Shwedagon Pagoda. We started toward the Pagoda which I wanted to see any way.



We reached the Pagoda taking a taxi. Maung Shwe asked me to stay near the Pagoda gate while he would go and get the astrologer from his place nearby. The Pagoda was a sight to behold. Resplendent in gold the Pagoda almost blinded me with sunlight reflecting from it. The Pagoda is believed to have been built about 2600 years ago, and it is probably the largest of its kind in the world.



As I was marveling the structure, I saw Maung Shwe coming back with a person clothed as a Buddhist monk. When he came near Maung Shwe introduced him to me saying that he was one of the oldest astrologers in Burma who was consulted by many high officials and army officers. His predictions based on heavenly bodies and their movement and phases of moon and sun were very accurate. The Monk looked at me with a solemn face and asked me if I wanted my horoscope done. Impulsively I said yes. He then looked at Muang Shwe and said he would need to have me visit him at his den out of town. When I agreed, the Monk said he would need to take me there as it would be difficult for me to go his den by myself. The following day was Sunday, and we did not have any official engagement. I asked the Monk to come to the State Guest House next morning. We parted company.



I woke up early next morning with excitement. I had asked the receptionist to let me know if a monk should arrive. But no one arrived. I could not call the Monk since I did not have his telephone number. I thought of Maung Shwe also, but I did not have his number either. The Monk must have forgotten about, I thought. I gave up on the project, and went out for a walk in the town, and returned in the afternoon.



Then a remarkable thing happened. A little after sunset, about seven or so in the evening the receptionist called me to say that I had a visitor waiting for me in the lounge. I expected to see the Monk in the lounge, but instead I found a Burmese man in lungi sitting there. As I entered the lounge the man got up and said in English that he had been sent by the Monk to take me to his workplace which was in the suburb of Rangoon. He said the Monk was sorry for the delay as he had some other pressing engagement. I was first hesitant if I should go that late in the evening. But I had this curiosity to see my own horoscope. The man said he had brought a taxi with him. We both sat in the Taxi and drove out.



The road that we took out of the city was partly paved with stones and partly asphalt and lined with palm trees. After about an hour we reached a dilapidated bungalow surrounded by old trees and shrubbery. It looked as though the bungalow had been abandoned. The building looked more eerie in the dark with dim lights coming out of the rickety windows. I looked puzzled at my companion and asked him if he had brought me to the right address. He nodded his head and pointing his arm at the house said, yes, this was the astrologer's den. He then asked me to go inside the house where the astrologer was waiting. Hesitantly I went to the house and stood outside the door which was partly open. I was not sure if I should knock.



I did not have to do any such thing as I suddenly saw a man in saffron robe come toward me and signaling me to come inside. This was not the Monk I had seen yesterday. "Where is the astrologer", I asked in English. The robed man pointed his finger upward and said "go". I looked up and saw a light coming out from a room upstairs. A staircase led to the upper floor. I walked like a person hypnotized and climbed the stairs to the upper floor. As I reached the upper floor, I heard chanting of some kind coming from the room. I was not sure if I should enter the room and disturb the chanting. As I was standing outside the room suspiciously, I felt a chill on my neck. I looked around but saw no one. At that time, the chanting was getting noisier. I looked down to see my companion. But there was no one. In desperation I entered the room from where the chanting was coming.



The room was smoky with some lamps burning there. But what I saw made my heart stop. Right before me was the strangled body of a monk with his tongue sticking out. The chanting was coming from a tape recorder. There was no human besides the dead monk. I ran out with a loud shriek and went down doubling my speed. There was nobody in the floor below.

I ran out of the house with as much speed as I could muster. I ran and ran, through the muddy road till I reached the paved road and stopped for breath under a dimly lit streetlight. I do not remember how long I stayed there. But providentially a taxi was passing by which stopped seeing me alone. He kindly brought me back to the Guest House.



Next day was our last meeting in Rangoon. Maung Shwe came in the morning to take us to the Ministry. Before we left for the meeting, I took him to my room and narrated to him my horrific experience of the previous evening. Maung Shwe raised his eyes to the brow and said in disbelief, "Mr. Choudhury, how could this happen? The astrologer had called me to say that he would not be able to come to see you because he had to leave Rangoon for Mandalay on urgent family business! I thought he had called you also!"



"But how do you explain this weird happening of this astrologer representative to come here and say he had been sent by him? And what about this haunted house where I saw the ghastly thing?" I asked Maung.

This time Maung scratched his head and took a deep breath. Later he said, "Mr. Choudhury, I know this will sound incredible. But indeed, there is a story about the house that you describe. Many years ago, this house was used by an astrologer for divining inscrutable things through astrology. He had a number of acolytes who used to gather in this den. They used to help their master with chants and other chores that the master would ask. But the disciples fell out with the astrologer and one day one of them strangled him to death. The place had remained abandoned since then. But how did you end up there? He wondered.



I never got an answer myself. It remains still a mystery to me. Was the Shwedagon Monk real? Or was he the apparition of the Astrologer who got murdered in that gruesome way and led me to his murder scene as a foreign witness? I would never know.



The writer is a former civil

servant

