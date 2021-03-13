Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Woman crushed under truck in Sirajganj

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 12: A 50-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding truck while crossing the road in the Hiatikumlur area of Solonga in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Khodeja Begum, wife of Abdur Rajjak of Arsongari village in Bogra's Sherpur.
Hatikumrul Highway Police Officer in Charge Shahjahan Ali said that Khodeja Begum was crossing the road in front of Atia Hotel with her son around 12:15am when the truck drove into her. "She died on the spot," he said.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman crushed under truck in Sirajganj
‘BNP-Jamaat coalition destroyed industries’
Inventor of audio cassette dies
Tentulia becomes warning to Pakistan army since March
DU BCL activist suspended for beating central leader
54,50,289 registered to receive C-19 vaccines
Professor Dr Muhammad Abul Mansur addressing the 68th Mirajunnabi (Sm) rnheld
One killed in Panchagarh road accident


Latest News
Italy to shut shops, schools amid corona infection spike
UN calls for women to have ‘meaningful’ role in peace process
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Rohonpur to be turned into full-fledged railway port: Sujan
Hasan raises question over Begum Zia’s foreign love
Women Blue lift Bangladesh Games cricket title
Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl
Cox’s Bazar AL leader Badal Das passes away
Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean
Ten-day programme on Bangabandhu's birth centenary from Wednesday
Most Read News
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
The D-day for our freedom and independence
Model Swarna to be questioned in jail gate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft