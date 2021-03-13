Woman crushed under truck in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 12: A 50-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding truck while crossing the road in the Hiatikumlur area of Solonga in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Khodeja Begum, wife of Abdur Rajjak of Arsongari village in Bogra's Sherpur.

Hatikumrul Highway Police Officer in Charge Shahjahan Ali said that Khodeja Begum was crossing the road in front of Atia Hotel with her son around 12:15am when the truck drove into her. "She died on the spot," he said. -UNB