‘BNP-Jamaat coalition destroyed industries’

SUNAMGANJ, Mar 12: State Minister for Industry Kamal Ahmed Majumder has accused the erstwhile BNP-Jamaat coalition government of destroying almost all the industries in Bangladesh.

According to Kamal, the BNP-Jamaat coalition government that came to power post the assassination of the Father of the Nation had destroyed almost all the industries by selling them to their cronies.

"In 1996, the Awami League government reopened all the factories, restored democracy and people's voting rights, and the right to staple rice," the State Minister said at an opinion-exchange meeting in Sunamganj on Thursday evening. -UNB









