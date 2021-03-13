Video
Inventor of audio cassette dies

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

THE HAGUE, Mar 12: Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mix tapes, has died, said Philips, the company where he also helped develop the compact disc.
Ottens died Saturday at age 94, Philips confirmed.
A structural engineer who trained at the prestigious Technical University in Delft, he joined Philips in 1952 and was head of the Dutch company's product development department when he began work on an alternative for existing tape recorders with their cumbersome large spools of tape.
His goal was simple. Make tapes and their players far more portable and easier to use.
"During the development of the cassette tape, in the early 1960s, he had a wooden block made that fit exactly in his coat pocket," said Olga Coolen, director of the Philips Museum in the southern city of Eindhoven. "This was how big the first Compact Cassette was to be, making it a lot handier than the bulky tape recorders in use at the time."
The final product created in 1962 later turned into a worldwide hit, with more than 100 billion cassettes sold, many to music fans who would record their own compilations direct from the radio. Its popular
ity waned with the development of the compact disc, an invention Ottens also helped create as supervisor of a development team, Philips said.    -AFP


