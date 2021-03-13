Tentulia becomes warning to Pakistan army since March

RANGPUR, Mar 12: Since the beginning of volatile March in 1971, the country's northernmost Tentulia Thana remained occupation-free during the nine-month War of Liberation creating a stern warning to the Pakistan army.

The independence-seeker Bangalee nation turned enormously angry when hatred Pakistani junta Yahiya Khan on March 1 in 1971 cancelled the scheduled March 3 parliament sitting and declared curfew on the day.

Instantaneously rejecting cancellation of the parliament session, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman called strikes on March 2 in Dhaka and March 3 in the country when people of the northern region started mobilising them determinedly. As per directions of Bangabandhu in his Historic March 7 speech, the political and student leaders of the region started gathering at the 74 square kilometre occupation-free area of Tentulia for the ultimate struggle for independence.

Freedom fighter Nazmul Hoque Prodhan said Tentulia became worldwide well-known since the beginning of March in 1971 as organisers of the War of Liberation and top political leaders in exile began conducting activities from there.

"Tentulia literally turned into a smoldering threat to the Pakistani army as recruitment of freedom fighters with training, supply of arms, ammunition and planning of attacks was being conducted from there," Prodhan added.

Principal of local Bhajanpur Degree College Shafikul Islam said freedom fighters and people of Tentulia still feel proud of resisting the occupation army from crossing their last defense position at nearby Amarkhana point during the War of Liberation.

"Following frequent severe attacks from freedom fighters during the War of Liberation, the Pakistani army could never touch the sovereignty of Tentulia, surrounded by Indian territories from three directions of the West, East and North," he said.

He said foreign journalists started visiting Tentulia since March to observe the War of Liberation and atrocities committed by the occupation forces on the innocent Bangalees in the mainland.

"Many international journalists like Mark Tully and William Crowley, visited Tentulia, photographed the War of Liberation in Bhajanpur fronts and interviewed freedom fighters, common people and refugees for global media coverage," Islam added.

Retired school teacher Zahidul Islam said the whole area of the then Tentulia Thana remained a completely independent part of Swadhin Bangla in 1971.

All hats and bazaars functioned in the Tentulia area keeping common life normal and freedom fighters were going to India, coming back and attacking the occupation forces frequently.

Prime Minister of the Bangladesh government in exile Tajuddin Ahmed, Finance Minister Captain Mansur Ali, Home Minister AHM Kamruzzaman, Acting President Syed Nazrul Islam and Colonel MAG Osmani then frequently visited Tentulia.

Sector Commander MK Bashar, Sub-sector Commander Squadron leader Sadruddin, Captain Nazrul, Captain Shahriar, Lieutenants Masud and Matin were stationed at Tentulia Sub-sector headquarters of Sector No-6 to conduct the War of Liberation.

"The 'Weekly Sangrami Bangla', edited by Emdadul Haque, was being published regularly from Tentulia in 1971 inspiring every independence-seeker Bangalee and freedom fighters to strengthen their moral courage," Islam added. Former Headmaster of Tentulia Pilot High School Jahirul Haque said Tajuddin Ahmed one day came to Tentulia and addressed a rally participated by independence-seeker Bangalees, freedom fighters, political leaders, activists and foreign journalists.

Haque, also then President of Tentulia unit of Chhatra Sangram Parishad, said Tentulia High School ground turned into a mini cantonment for freedom fighters as they conducted the war from there to ultimately defeat the occupation forces.

Common people of Tentulia thanked the government for constructing the monument 'Swadhinotar Tirthobhumi Tentulia' and 'Muktanchol of 1971 Gate' to immortalise the legendary role of occupation-free Tentulia during the War of Liberation.










