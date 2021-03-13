Man kills brother in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Mar 12: A man was killed by his younger brother in Madhobdi Upazila of the district.

Police recovered the dumped body from Dair Par Village under Mahishura Union in the upazila on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Sohag was the son of Sanaullah Mia of the area.

Police sources said Sohag started beating his parents and tried to sexually harass his younger brother's wife at night of March 2 after taking drugs.

At one stage, Jahirul hit his elder brother on the head with a cricket bat, which left him dead on the spot.

Later, Jahirul dumped Sohag's body nearby the house.