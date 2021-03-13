Video
Farmers benefit from betel leaf farming in Kushtia

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

A woman taking care of her betel leaf orchard in Kushtia. photo: observer

KUSHTIA, Mar 12: Growers in the district have seen bumper betel leaf production this season due to favourable weather conditions and necessary agro-inputs support.
As a result, a good number of farmers have become self-reliant and changed their lot through cultivating betel leaf in the current season.
The farmers of six upazilas in the district are happy as they are getting fair price from sale of their produce. They are now passing busy hours for plucking the crop.
Some farmers in Khoksa, Kumarkali, Mirpur, Veramara, and Daulatpur Upazila of the District started small-scale cultivation of betel leaf few years back. But farmers lost their interest to grow the crop as they were not getting necessary support for cultivation of it.
Recently, the farmers are getting fair price and cultivating more betel leaves after overcoming all the problems related to cultivation of the crop.
Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Kinkon Chakroboti said betel leaf is an important cash crop of the district. The farmers can earn money satisfactorily round the year.
He also said over 2,500 baraj (betel leaf orchard) on 5,000 acres of land were brought under cultivation in the district this year.
Bangladesh can earn a huge amount of foreign currency exporting betel leaf in the overseas markets.
Many farmers alleged that due to lack of proper marketing policy, the intermediaries or wholesalers are making extra profits depriving them of the fair price.








