Md Rubel Molla spoke at a press conference in Gurudaspur town of Natore District on Thursday, reclaiming his five bighas of land 'forcibly occupied by his uncle' in Shahpur Mouja under Mashinda Union. The current value of the land is estimated at about 75 lakh. photo: observer