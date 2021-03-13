Seven detained on different charges in 3 dists

Seven people including four members of a family were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Khagrachhari, Naogaon and Barishal, in two days.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A member of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was arrested along with firearms in Dighinala Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested person is Sunil Chakma Prakash Suvash, 27.

It was learned that when law enforcers signalled a motorcycle in Baghaichari Mukh area at around 12:15am to stop, Sunil got off the vehicle and tried to run away.

Later, police and army members chased after him and detained Sunil.

A pistol, a magazine, five rounds of bullet, Tk 17,635 in cash, and receipt book were recovered from his possession.

Officer-in-Charge of Dighinala Police Station (PS) Uttam Chandra Deb confirmed the matter.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police on Wednesday arrested four persons including wife, son and daughter on charge of killing a man in Porsha Upazila of the district.

Deceased Abdul Khaleq was a resident of Baliachanda Village in the upazila.

The arrested persons are the deceased's son Khairul Islam, daughter Nazma Begum, wife Fahima Khatun and son-in-law Modasser Ali.

Naogaon police disclosed the matter at a press conference in the office of police superintendent in the afternoon.

Police sources said Khairul Islam filed a general diary with Porsha PS on March 8 mentioning that his father Abdul Khaleq went missing on February 5.

As his statement was found suspicious, police began to question him. Later, he confessed to the killing of his father.

According to his confessional statement, Abdul Khaleq often beat up his wife Fahima Khatun bringing the allegation of extramarital affair.

On January 27 in 2021, Abdul Khaleq verbally divorced his wife and drove her out of the house.

As Khairul and Nazma came to know that, they kicked Khaleq out of home and took mother into the house.

On February 4, the son and daughter called the father in the house and put pressure on him to continue conjugal life with Fahima.

As he refused, the accused strangled Abdul Khaleq.

Khairul, later, dumped the body into a nearby canal.

Police recovered the body and buried it as unidentified on February 15.

Later, police exhumed the body and Abdul Khaleq's brother identified the body.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested two people with 100 yaba tablets in the city on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Md Saikat Shikder, 20, son of Dalim Shikder, and Mohammad Kabir Hossain Bhuiyan, 38, residents of BCC Ward No. 29 Kashipur Pashchim Ichhakathi area under Airport PS in the city.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at around 11pm and arrested Saikat with 25 yaba tablets.

Later, DB police members arrested Kabir with 75 yaba tablets based on the information of Saikat.

DB Police Inspector Md Firoz Ahmed confirmed the matter.



