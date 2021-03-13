Appeal for help!

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Mar 12: Only Tk 1.5 lakh can save a child, Yasin Mia, in Gouripur Upazila of the district from blindness.

Last year Yasin's left eye was wounded by a bamboo twig, for which the cornea of the eye became disorder.

Physicians said, he needs a cornea transplanting soon. If not, the other eye can also be affected.

Five-year-old Yasin is the son of a day-earner Md Abul Basar of Yarpur Village at Bokainagr Union of the upazila.

Abul Basar is running his five-member family including two sons, one daughter, and his wife with his daily earning.

In the last Eid-ul-Fitr, Yasin was playing with his friends. Suddenly he got hit with a bamboo twig. He was taken immediately to Dr. Muktadir Eye Hospital at Gouripur. Later, he was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Here he was treated for a long time. But the eye could not be cured.

Later, he was treated in Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute & Hospital. Then he was taken to National Eye Science Institute & Hospital.

The family is passing days in hardship. His father took financial assistance from neighbours and relatives to continue Yasin's treatment. Now he has turned destitute.

At present, Yasin Mia is undergoing treatment in the National Eye Science Institute under the supervision of Dr. Nusrat Sharmin.

According to physicians, It needs Tk 1.5 to transplant the cornea.

But it is not possible for his father to manage the amount.

So, Basar sought financial assistance from all kind people. His Bkash No. 01766-735808.

















