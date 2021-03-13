Eight killed in road mishaps in six districts

Eight people including a woman and a minor girl were killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Jashore, Panchagarh, Sirajganj, Cox's Bazar, Bogura and Barishal, in three days.

JASHORE: Two people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, son of Sabar Ali, a resident of Masharhati Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Abhaynagar Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Alam said a Kushtia-bound bus of 'Rupsha Paribahan' hit an easy-bike in Bhangagate area at around 9:30am, leaving seven people including the easy-bike driver Shahidul seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead and referred four of the injured to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition, the OC added.

PANCHAGARH: Two people were killed and another was injured as an excavator carrying tractor overturned in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Muktar Hossain, 32, and Abdur Rahaman, residents of Baliadangi Upazila of Thakurgaon.

Local sources said the vehicle turned turtle on the road and then, fell into a canal in Kamalapur area at early hours, which left three people injured.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the scene, rescued the injured and sent them to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Panchagarh Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Niranjan Kumer confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Salanga PS area in the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Khodeza Begum, 50, wife of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Khagar Arson Gachha Village in Sherpur Upazila of Bogura.

Police sources said an unidentified truck hit Khodeza Begum in Hatikumrul Gol Chattar area at around 12:15am while she was crossing the road, leaving her dead on the spot.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahjahan Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

COX'S BAZAR: A girl child was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Moheshkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Jui Moni was the daughter of Mohibullah of Maizpara Village in the upazila.

The injured were identified as Muntaha and Monisha.

Moheshkhali PS OC Abdul Hye said a Badarkhali-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit three girl children when they were crossing the road in front of Maizpara Darul Quran Madrasa near Gorokghata Janata Bazar in the afternoon, which left the trio injured.

Later, Jui succumbed to her injuries while she was being rushed to a local hospital.

Police seized the auto-rickshaw, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

However, locals and relatives of deceased and injured stopped movement of vehicles after putting barricades on the road in protest against the accident.

BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Isahaq Ali, 55, son of late Sahir Uddin, a resident of Uttar Maheshpur Shalikadubi Village in Khetlal Upazila of Joypurhat.

Dupchanchia PS OC Hasan Ali said a motorcycle carrying Isahaq and Sumon fell on the road after being hit by another vehicle in Kathai area in the upazila at around 9am, which left the duo seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Isahaq dead.

Sumon is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

BARISHAL: An elderly man was killed in a road accident on the Barishal-Bhola Highway in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Malek, 70, a resident of Chargopalpur-Nalchar Village.

Barishal Port PS OC Anwar Hossain Talukder said a trolley hit Abdul Malek in Saheber Hat area at around 11am, while he was going to a local union parishad office for old age allowances, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the trolley, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.









