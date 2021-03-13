No end to sufferings of  tea-daughters in Moulvibazar





The photo shows a woman labourer plucking tea leaves at a garden in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

Good-living is almost absent in their life. Deprivation and exploitation are parts of their daily life. Living in a room of seven-foot by 14-foot, they are being deprived of all modern facilities including education and job.

There are 96 tea estates in Moulvibazar District. In these tea gardens, women are working like slaves.

A visit to Dhaloi Tea Estate in Kamalganj found life was in plethora of problems.

Women tea-labourers like Khudeja and Selina Begum said, "We were in tea gardens when all were in houses during corona. We have neither corona nor happiness."

"But the wage we get in a week is very poor to purchase rice, oil, soap or bear education expenses for children", they mentioned.

"We have no word to express our hardship", they added.

According to sources at Tea Labourers Union, the number of registered tea estates is 167 in the country, which are inhabited by about 10 lakh population.

There are about one lakh registered labourers while un-registered or irregular ones are about 40,000. About 70 per cent of the tea labourers are women. Their daily wage is Tk 120 against per day 7 to 10 working hours .

Besides, each of them gets 3.270 kg rice or flour as ration, which is not enough for a family of 6-7 members.

According to field sources, the average life longevity is very poor in the locality due to child death and maternal death caused by malnourishment.

Despite financial constraint in living, tea-daughters have been continuing tea production for ages.

But in the case of exploitation and deprivation, women are bearing the brunt, the sources added.

General Secretary of the Bangladesh Tea Labourers Association Rambhajan Koiri told The Daily Observer, women tea-labourers are lagging behind in decision-making level; at administrative level of the union, few women are holding positions.

In administrative activities, men are ahead of women. In this case, women should be absorbed in the positions, he suggested.

He further said, until there have been quota allocations in education, government services and higher education, tea-labourers will have to witness more harder circumstances.

He thanked VC of the Sylhet Science & Technology University for creating a quota of higher education for the tea-labourers.

Already, four have been provided with the quota facility, he added. This quota is for both male and female.

On the other hand, if the quota facility is introduced in other universities including medical and engineering universities, the number of tea gardens will increase, he further said.

If tea gardens make advancement, women labourers will make advancement, he mentioned.



















