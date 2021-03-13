Student killed in wild elephant attack at Kaptai of Rangamati

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Mar 12: A student of Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Abhishek Pal, 21, was a second year honours student of BUTEX.

He was the son of Sudhangshu Bikash Pal of Ramganj Upazila in Laxmipur.

The deceased's friend Sadman Sobhan Uday said a group of their six friends were going to Rangamati District Town from Kaptai Prashanti Park riding by an CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the morning.

Two wild animals attacked on them in Kamailyachhari Agarbagan area on the Kaptai-Asambosti Road at around 9am, which left Abhishek critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to the upazila sadar hospital.

Kaptai Range Officer of the forest department Mahsin Talukder and Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.







