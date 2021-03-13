Thrust on producing orange-fleshed sweet potato in large scale



Deputy Director of Gaibandha DAE Masudur Rahman speaking at a function in Kamarjani Union of Sadar Upazila on Thursday. photo: observer

''The farmers could economically be benefited through farming the variety and change their socio-economic condition gradually side by side with meeting the demand of nutrition, particularly Vitamin A deficiency for the mothers and children,'' they opined.

They made the comments while addressing a field day on BARI-released OFSP sweet potato on the ground of Karaibari Community Clinic under Kamarjani Union of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

International Potato Centre (CIP), Bangladesh in partnership with Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local NGO, arranged the function under the programme of Development and Delivery of Biofortified (DDBio) Crops at Scale funded by UK Aid in collaboration with Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) and BARI.

Deputy Director of the DAE Agriculturist Masudur Rahman addressed the function as chief guest, and Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, principal scientific officer of Onfarm Research Division here set up by BARI, spoke at the function as special guest.

Presided over by Coordinator of GUK Aftab Hossain, the function was also addressed, among others, by Additional Deputy Director (Horticulture) of DAE specialist agricultural research and development agriculturist Md. Monower Hossain, Project Coordinator of GUK-DDBio programme Mahmud Hassan Rumen and farmer Balika Begum.

The speakers, in their speech, said OFSP is a climate resilient crop which can be grown on sandy and loamy land and may be incorporated in local cropping pattern, and it has the bright scope to farm the variety on the land located on the banks of the rivers here.

Terming OFSP as a great source of nutrition and power house of Vitamin A, the speakers urged the farmers to farm the BARI-released sweet potato on their land in coming seasons to get desired output and reasonable price against the crop to be self-reliant economically.

DD of the DAE Masudur Rahman emphasized changing food habit and incorporating it in daily food menu and asked all, particularly the pregnant mothers and the children, to take it regularly to enhance the disease resistance power in their bodies.

Later, the DD formally inaugurated the harvest of OFSP at the land of farmer Balika Begum in the village as chief guest.

The guests also visited the stall where different types of food items like payesh, parata, noodles, samucha, cake, singara, bhazi, bharta, halua, chips, salad, pakura and bread prepared with OFSP, were demonstrated.

After harvest, the farmers present expressed their satisfaction over the yield as 110 maunds of sweet potato was produced from a bigha of land.









