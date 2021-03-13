Workshop on Entrepreneurship begins in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Mar 12: A five day-long training workshop on Entrepreneurship has begun at the office of Khalpara Adarsh Krishak Samabaya Samiti Limited in Hafizabad Union of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

SME Foundation organised the workshop in collaboration with Thakurgaon Crafts Development Organisation.

Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Dr Sabina Yasmin formally inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.

The inaugural function was presided over by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arif Hossain.

Craft Development Corporation Executive Director Chandana Ghosh, Hafizabad Union Parishad Chairman Golam Musa Kalimullah Pradhan and Panchagarh Press Club President Shafiqul Alam, among others, spoke on the occasion.

A total of 24 women and 6 trainees are participating in the workshop.

























