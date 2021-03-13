Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on Entrepreneurship begins in Panchagarh

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Mar 12: A five day-long training workshop on Entrepreneurship has begun at the office of Khalpara Adarsh Krishak Samabaya Samiti Limited in Hafizabad Union of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
SME Foundation organised the workshop in collaboration with Thakurgaon Crafts Development Organisation.
Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Dr Sabina Yasmin formally inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.
The inaugural function was presided over by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arif Hossain.
Craft Development Corporation Executive Director Chandana Ghosh, Hafizabad Union Parishad Chairman Golam Musa Kalimullah Pradhan and Panchagarh Press Club President Shafiqul Alam, among others, spoke on the occasion.
A total of 24 women and 6 trainees are participating in the workshop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man kills brother in Narsingdi
Farmers benefit from betel leaf farming in Kushtia
Rubel Molla spoke at a press conference in Gurudaspur town of Natore
Seven detained on different charges in 3 dists
Appeal for help!
Eight killed in road mishaps in six districts
No end to sufferings of  tea-daughters in Moulvibazar
Student killed in wild elephant attack at Kaptai of Rangamati


Latest News
UN calls for women to have ‘meaningful’ role in peace process
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Rohonpur to be turned into full-fledged railway port: Sujan
Hasan raises question over Begum Zia’s foreign love
Women Blue lift Bangladesh Games cricket title
Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl
Cox’s Bazar AL leader Badal Das passes away
Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean
Ten-day programme on Bangabandhu's birth centenary from Wednesday
Narendra Modi to visit Orakandi temples in Gopalganj on March 27
Most Read News
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
The D-day for our freedom and independence
Model Swarna to be questioned in jail gate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft