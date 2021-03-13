Video
Home Countryside

2 to die for killing teacher in Khulna

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 12: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two men to death for killing a college teacher in 2017.
The condemned convicts are Razu Munsi alias Galkata Razu and Tuhin Gazi.
The Judge of Jananirapatta Bighnakari Aparadh Daman Tribunal of Khulna Saifuzzaman Hero pronounced the verdict in presence of Tuhin Gazi.
The other convict Razu was absconding since after killing.
The court also acquitted eight people as the prosecution did not prove charge against them.
According to the prosecution, Chittya Ranjan Baeen, a lecturer of English Department of Shaheed Sheikh Abul Kashem Smrity Degree College, was killed at his residence in Amtola area of Sher-e-Bangla Road on January 15, 2017.
The convicts also looted valuable including cash and gold ornaments worth about Tk 2 lakh at that time.
Being informed, police recovered his body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
The deceased's brother filed a case with Khulna Sadar Police Station (PS) the following day in this connection.
After investigation, Sub-Inspector of the PS Md Kamal Uddin submitted the chargesheet to the court against 10 people on October 12, 2017.


