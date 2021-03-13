Foot and mouth disease appears at Porsha



PORSHA, NAOGAON, Mar 12: The foot and mouth disease of cattle has appeared in Porsha Upazila of the district.

Already three cows have died in Nixinpur Village of Ghatnagar Union, Chhatia Village of Tentulia Union, and Sohati Village of Nitpur Union. These domestic animals died in the last one week.

Rezaul Karim of Nixinpur Village said, after being infected by the disease, his one cow of Tk 30,000, his brother Abdur Rashid's cow of Tk 1 lakh, and another cow of Tk 30,00 of his cousin Abdul Alim died recently.

Besides, the foot and mouth disease has appeared alarmingly in the village, he mentioned.

One businessman of Chhatia Village Mozammel Haq, another Majibar Rahman of Sohati Village said, the foot and mouth disease has also appeared in their villages; but no cow has died so far.

Rezaul Karim further said, at first, animal's foot and mouth are being infected, and later on these die within few days if not treated properly.

The infected cattle are being fed local anti-biotic medicines or herbal ones; but these are not working.

Locals complained, so far none has come from the Livestock Office; vaccine was not administered by the Upazila Livestock Office for the deadly disease.

If vaccinated in time, their cows would not die, the concerned people expressed anger.

Upazila Livestock Officer (Acting) and Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Shariful Islam said, "We heard about the foot and mouth disease, and measure is being taken."

He informed, there is no stock of vaccines for the foot and mouth disease.

After being infected with the disease, the cow cannot eat, and it dies later on, he explained.

He advised feeding the infected cattle liquid feed including saline.



















