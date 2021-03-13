6 burnt fishermen die in week

LAXMIPUR, Mar 12: Six fishermen of the district, who received burn injuries in a mysterious blast in a fishing trawler in the Bay of Bengal in Cox's Bazar on February 27, have died in the following week.

Two of them died on Friday last, one on Saturday, one on Monday, one on Tuesday, and one on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Belal Hossain, 28, Mehraj, 26, Milon, 30, Abul Kashem, 55, Ripon Majhi, 38. All of them were the residents of Ramgati Upazila in the district.

Five more critically burn-injured are now undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, and another is staying at home in a critical condition.

Earlier, some 21 fishermen were injured while 12 of them received severe burn injuries in the explosion in the Bay of Bengal at midnight on February 27.

One injured Sharif said the incident of the explosion was mysterious as the engine and gas cylinders were fine.

Ramgati Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Momen said financial assistance would be provided to the victims' families.

He requested the victims' family members to file complaint to the concerned police station in Cox's Bazar.















