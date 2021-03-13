Two youths electrocuted in two districts

Two young men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Kishoreganj, in three days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Ashraful Islam, 27, was the son of Abdul Majid, a resident of Dasiarchhara Tonkar Mor area under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ashraful came in contact with a live electric wire in the house at around 2:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Fulbari Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Harun-ar-Rashid confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Itna Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Altab Mia, 28, son of Sundar Ali, was a resident of Shimulbak Dhakkinpara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Altab Mia came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in the house, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Itna Police Station Mohammad Murshed Zaman confirmed the incident.





















