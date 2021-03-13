Video
BD achieves remarkable development in every sector: Livestock Minister

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at a view-exchange meeting with local journalists at Khulna Press Club in the city on Thursday. photo: observer

KHULNA, Mar 12: Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at a view-exchange meeting with local journalists at Khulna Press Club in the city on Thursday said, Bangladesh has achieved remarkable development in every sector.
He further said, Bangladesh has now turned into a middle-income country though once it was called a bottomless basket; government is presenting semi-pucca houses along with land to landless people, which is the first attempt by any government in the global history.
At least 70,000 landless families have already received semi-pucca houses, and a total of 9 lakh will be provided with the houses gradually.
Students are getting stipend and free books every year.
He lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking various successful steps against Covid-19.
Khulna Press Club President SM Zahid Hossain presided over the meeting, while its General Secretary Hasan Ahmed Molla, Daily Purbanchal Editor Mohammad Ali Sony, Senior journalists Mokbul hossain Mintu, Sk Abu Hasan, Amal Saha, Shah Alam, Koushik Dey and Noor Hasan Jony, among others, were present at the programme.


