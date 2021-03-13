Video
Rabi crop irrigation hampered for water crisis at Raninagar

Water storing capacity of Ratandari Canal did not improve even after dredging

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

The dried Ratandari Canal in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon. photo: observer

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Mar 12: Rabi cropping in several areas of three unions in Raninagar Upazila of the district are being hampered due to irrigation crisis.
The irrigation crisis has created due to poor water-storing capacity of Ratandari Khal (canal) in the upazila.
According to field sources, the canal was excavated for two times to preserve irrigation water during the Rabi season. But these excavations were not properly done. So, water could not be stored in the canal.
Local farmers said, the canal is not giving any service to them.
Ranging from Kuzail Sluice Gate at Kashimpur Union of the upazila and flowing through Gona-Kashimpur and Raningar Sadar Union, the Ratandari Khal has been connected with Raktadaha Beel (water body).
The canal was firstly dredged in 2015 initiated by the upazila engineer, but the work was made without proper water storing system.
Later, it was depended again to store water by the Water Development Board in 2019. A total of 6.5 kilometres of the canal was dredged.
The dredged stretch ranged from Kuzail Regulator via Sarbarampur and Sadkhalibeel to Chaker Bridge along Raninagar Sadar Union. The excavation cost more than Tk 1.47 crore.  
The re-dredging was not done properly as well. Irregularities about the excavation work were complained by locals. Later, the contractor somehow finished the work.
As a result, water preserving could not be possible in the canal. Rather, it is now turned water-less.
Around 8,000 to 10,000 farmers of the upazila's Kashimpur, Kuzail, Durgapur, Sarbarampur, Bhabanipur, Enayetpur, Gona, Pirera Khateshwar and other villages would use the water of the canal for irrigations during the Rabi season.
This Rabi season, wheat, maize, potato, chili, garlic, onion, and other Rabi have been farmed on both banks of the canal. Growers are apprehending jeopardy because of the irrigation crisis.
A farmer Azhar Ali of Durgapur Village said, "I have cultivated wheat, maize and onion on about two bighas. We are in concern with irrigation scarcity as the Ratandari Khal has turned water-less."
Raninagar Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahidul Islam said, if the canal would be properly excavated to preserve water for irrigation, local famers could be benefitted by cultivating crops at lower costs.
Due to the water crisis in the canal, Rabi craps are likely to be affected, he added.


