Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:34 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

HC on Buriganga pollution

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dear Sir
It is heartening to know that the High Court directed Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to snap within next six months water supply connections to those buildings and structures which release sewage wastes directly into the Buriganga River. Besides, the court heavily rebuked Dhaka WASA managing director for providing water supply connections to those buildings which don't have sewage lines and septic tanks and are directly releasing wastes into the Buriganga and polluting its water.

It is true that there is no provision under the WASA Act, 1996 and WASA Rules, 2011 for providing water supply connections to structures not having sewage lines and septic tanks. Defying the rule the WASA provided connections to such buildings and structures in violation of the law and rules. The activities of the managing director of Dhaka WASA don't demonstrate that he does not know the law and rules. If he does it, providing water supply connections, being aware of the law and rules, it is a punishable offence.

Under these circumstances, it is an urgent to comply the HC verdict, to the authorities responsible to ensure the safety of the river.

Ahmed Ali
Over email



