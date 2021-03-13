

Economic regionalism and Bangladesh: South Asian perspective



Though Bangladesh got massive economic success in terms of GDP from remittances and others, it lost its exporting reign in North American countries and Europe. Not only agricultural sectors but also readymade garments industries and manufactures lost their positions of obtaining the highest amount of contributions in GDP. However, European and American containment policies during this pandemic made Bangladesh suffered. Bangladesh tremendously lost foreign currency reservation from the garment industry in the early six months of C-19.



What was the shortcoming that Bangladesh's economic policy faced in this pandemic? Though many assumptions can be made, the main and root cause of this shortcoming is nothing but the absence of a good and effective policy of 'Economic Regionalism' encircling South Asian countries. Economic regionalism covers the free flow of services and goods between or among the countries in the same geographic region. Besides it coordinates foreign economic policies of Economic Unions, Common Markets, Free Trade as well as Custom Unions. EU and ASEAN countries are the example of economic regionalism. In this aspect, many can argue that these countries could not evolve as competent to make strong barriers against C-19, but their supranational and cooperative economic policies are always serviceable though they followed containment policies among themselves during this pandemic.



In the perspective of South Asian Countries, mutual economic trade, more specifically, free trade, have become an indispensable economic modus operandi for Bangladesh. Although SAARC and BIMSTEC could play a great role in economic regionalism, none of us is stranger to their failures and hopelessness. However, Bangladesh should become aware of its individual economic policy to uphold its interest through economic regionalism. It could maximize its interest and achieve the highest amount of GDP growth and economic development from exporting raw materials and productions in this pandemic if it had a strong Free Trade economic tie with South Asian countries and needed not to be the victim of economic containment policy of Europe.



In the midst of November 2020, ASEAN nations have signed the world's biggest and remarkable trade deal of free trade agreement collaborating with Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. It is a landmark achievement of these Asia-Pacific Nations in terms of GDP, mutual cooperation, and economic development, Analysts say. Utilizing this mutual economic cooperation, specifically the free trade agreement, the economic condition of this Southeast region is going to boom tremendously. Focusing on the South Asian region, it feels a great presence of rainy days of economic regionalism and mutual cooperation.



Talking about the Import Substitute Industrialization in Bangladesh, it could have a great contribution to our GDP during this pandemic time. Agricultural commodities contain a big amount of economic support in GDP. By minimizing imports and maximizing exports, besides, increasing agriculture-centric industrial sectors Bangladesh can attain the highest level of economic interest as Malaysia did in the last twenty to thirty years in the name of industrialization. Also, in the context of Regionalism and Free Trade, it could become an astute policy of Bangladesh.



Considering the free movement of goods, capital and people, regional connectivity is one of the key areas of concern. In terms of trade and commerce, South Asia is the least integrated region in the world. South Asia comprises about 1.4 billion people and an economy of 3 trillion US dollars. In terms of economic development, people-to-people cooperation is very essential. State as a unitary actor may have its own interests and goals but it should not create constraints to the free movement of people. Economically "One South Asia" can be a prosperous, more resilient in creating jobs to lift people out of poverty.



A major shortcoming of South Asian connectivity is a closed mindset towards a particular country. For instance, Indo-Pak rivalry is one of the major constraints towards greater regional connectivity. In this situation, spreading trade and commerce can ease the tension. Areas of connectivity can be diverse, there are countries that are expanding and developing their rail networks by building new tracks, double-tracking or upgrading electrical signalling systems. But the whole South Asia region is yet to understand its potential on the railway. China's belt and road initiative is set to connect major economies of Eurasia and Africa. South Asia should join in this initiative irrespective of their political motives.



Recently Bangladesh and India agreed to use inland waterways for transporting goods to Tripura, though it hasn't been fully operational yet. More comprehensive border hats or small markets near the border of India and Bangladesh should be established, where locals interact and buy and sell household goods. Maritime connectivity is very crucial for large-scale trade volume, though shipping connectivity is still poor between these two South Asian countries.

Moreover, there are three landlocked countries and an island country in South Asia, which depend on transhipment ports in neighbouring countries for their own trade. Bangladesh's economy can be benefitted if we utilize this opportunity. Bangladesh has been investing a huge amount of money in making new ports, including Matarbari deep seaport. We can start a route for freight transportation services among the ports of Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India, and also among the ports in the neighbouring countries of South East Asia and the Gulf.



Moreover, our export production sector should be diversified for greater sustainability. Bangladesh is set to graduate from LDC by 2024 and has the vision to be a developed country by 2041. Achieving these goals means handling greater responsibility. Bangladesh will face difficulties here and there in a very competitive market if we do not take the necessary measures to cope up with the upcoming challenges.



Thus, it ensures peace and stability.

The writers are students, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka

