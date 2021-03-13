

Healthy people for a healthy Bangladesh



We are in complete agreement with her view on the need for healthy people for a healthy country. However, in 2018, Community Vision Centres were opened in 20 upazila health complexes in four districts following the establishment of the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eye Hospital in Gopalganj. The government is gradually expanding the service in each upazila.



We believe, it is essential for poor and ordinary citizens of the country to easily access healthcare facilities, either for free or for a nominal price. For instance, eye treatment is quite expensive anywhere around the world and unaffordable for most common people. But ordinary people must be provided an opportunity to access eye treatment within affordable range.



Most importantly, the provision of basic health services in Bangladesh is a constitutional obligation of the government. Article 15 of the Constitution stipulates that it shall be a fundamental responsibility of the State to secure for its citizens the provision of the basic necessities of life, including food, clothing, shelter, education and medical care. In addition, Article 18 of the Constitution asserts that the State shall raise the level of nutrition of its population and improve public health as some of its primary duties. That said - it's encouraging to note that community clinics are playing a critical role in providing basic health services in Bangladesh. In fact, they have become an integral part of our health system.



Unquestionably, with growing number of Community Vision Centres, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to move in line with the constitutional obligation. In many lower and middle-income countries, infectious diseases have often resulted in health disasters. HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria take a huge toll, both in loss of life and reducing the workforce. Since last year the novel Coronavirus had joined in, only for the worse.



According to a World Bank report, 50% of the economic growth differentials between developing and developed nations are attributed to poor health and low life expectancy. The healthier the citizens of a country, the more effective become the workforce of that country. Besides state-sponsored healthcare, vaccinations and preventative strategies for childhood diseases are also of key importance.



In conclusion, it is also important to develop a healthy lifestyle based on balanced diet and physical exercise for an individual's well being. Therefore, healthy people are pre-condition for a healthy nation.



