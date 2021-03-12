Fakhrul wants govt, CEC to quit

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the resignation of the government and the Chief Election Commissioner to establish democracy in the country.

He made the demand at a rally jointly organized by Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP in front of the National Press Club on Thursday protesting against the lies against

BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and the conspiracy to repealing his gallantry award. Demanding the repeal of the Digital Security Act Fakhrul Islam said, "The government has enacted a dreadful Digital Security Act to take away the freedom of speech and freedom to write of the people of the country. This government has enacted laws like this to stay in power with injustice and oppression."

BNP Secretary General alleged, "About 700 people have been detained under the DSA, of them Mushtaq Ahmed was killed in jail and cartoonist Kishore has been brutally tortured."

"I want to thank Kishore, who has filed a lawsuit against his abductors. Every victim must show such courage" Fakhrul Islam added.

Fakhrul said, "Election Commission has destroyed the entire electoral system of the country and taking this advantage Awami League has deprived the people democracy and freedom of speech. That's why we demanded immediately resignation of both the government and the Chief Election Commissioner."

Demanding the withdrawal of the cases against Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, Fakhrul Islam said, "The government has also filed false cases against 35 lakh people around the country. We also demand immediate withdrawal of these cases."








