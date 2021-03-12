Someone from ACC helped PK Halder leave country: HC

The High Court on Thursday said somebody of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) helped former NBR Global Bank managing director Prashanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, to escape the country.

PK Halder allegedly embezzled Tk10,200 crore from various non-banking financial institutions.

A HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made the comment during hearing a writ petition filed by Reptiles Farm Limited whose shares PK Halder had grabbed.

"You are now showing seriousness in PK Halder's case after facilitating him to flee abroad by posting a notice to the immigration authority 13-hour after his departure," the bench told the ACC's lawyer during the hearing.

The HC bench did not continue hearing on the petition yesterday (Thursday) as no lawyer was present for the petitioners.

Lawyer Khusrhid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state.

On Wednesday, the HC asked the additional inspector general of the Special Branch to submit a list of police members deployed at the Banapole Land Port during the travel of PK Halder to India on October 23 in 2019.

The immigration authorities would require submitting the list to the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim on March 15 for another bench's hearing in the ACC's case against PK Halder.

The immigration's superintendent of police earlier told the court that PK Halder left the country for India through Jessore Benapole Land Port at about 3:38 pm on October 23 in 2019, just 52 minutes before the immigration authorities received a notice from ACC.



