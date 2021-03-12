What action taken against Madrasa teacher, HC asks Ctg admn

The High Court (HC) on Thursday wanted to know what legal steps have taken against a madrasa teacher accused beating up an eight-year-old student at Hathazari in Chattogram.

The HC asked the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and the Officer In charge of Hathazari police Station to inform it in the form of a report by March 14.

The court also sought information on whether the child received medical attention following the incident, whether his family

was intimidated or was provided with security.

A virtual HC bench of Justice F.R.M. Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order after the matter brought before the bench

Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar confirmed media about the matter.

Bashar said madrasa students are being tortured by their teachers frequently. Although these things are repeatedly happening, we don't know what steps were taken against them later. Consequently, such episodes are recurring.

'How humanely we should treat the children is a matter of ethics. But nothing appears to restrain them.'

The court asked whether the teacher was arrested and whether he was sacked from the madrasa, he said.

On Wednesday, police arrested Md Yahya, a teacher of Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy Hathazari, following a video on beating up a child went viral on social media.

The incident happened on Tuesday when a woman visited her son at Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy in Hathazari. The child followed the mother on her way out. Moulana Yahiya, the teacher, then took him inside the madrasa by the nape of his neck and began striking him with a cane.

Later, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ruhul Amin led an operation to rescue the child after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The teacher was also detained but was later released at the parents' request.

At the same time, the teacher was ordered to be expelled from THE Madrasa.

The child's mother Parvin Akhter and father Md. Joynal told UNO in a letter that they were shocked and angry at the incident. However, considering the future of the child, initially they requested not to take any legal action against the madrasa teacher.

The child's father, Md. Joynal, said they did not want to sue.







