CNG auto-rickshaw drivers giving a damn to meters

There has been much hullaballoo over the fare of CNG auto-rickshaw for quite a long time but still there is no solution in sight.

Day by day situation is getting worse. CNG auto-rickshaw drivers now hardly use fare meters while law enforcers are turning a blind eye to the plight of passengers.

Visiting different parts of Dhaka city, it was found that passengers became completely hostage to CNG drivers.

Despite several initiatives - increase in fare, amount of deposit for owners and daily fare taken by CNG owners from drivers - the government has failed to implement the use of metres.

The government increased fare rate of CNG auto-rickshaws on November 1 in 2015. According to the new fare, the fare for the first two kilometers was fixed at Tk40 instead of Tk25.

The next per kilometer fare was Tk12 instead of Tk7.64. Two taka was fixed for waiting a minute in a traffic jam and signal. Earlier, it was Tk1.4 per minute.

According to the new chart, CNG owners should get Tk900 as deposit from drivers. Earlier, it was Tk600. But, drivers alleged that the owners were taking from Tk1500 to Tk1800 from them instead of Tk900.

As a result, they are compelled to stay away from meters to meet up owners' demand and charge extra fare from passengers, said CNG auto-rickshaw drivers.

In case of contractual ride, passengers generally have to pay double or triple the amount fixed by the government. Besides, CNG drivers refuse to take passengers who want to travel short distance.

Mahmudul Hasan, a resident of Rampura, boarded a CNG auto-rickshaw with his pregnant wife from Kamalapur Railway Station to Rampura.

He told to this correspondent, "I asked several CNGs to go on meter rate fare and every driver refused me. So, at last I have hired this CNG with Tk250. For my wife is a pregnant woman and she couldn't stand for long."

"However, the highest fare would be Tk100-120 for such distance," he added.

In this regard, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, an organization that works for passengers' welfare, Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said, "We called on the government to hold a public hearing while increasing the CNG fare. But it was not done."

"If there was a control room for CNG passengers, at least the passengers would get some immediate solutions to the problems," he added.

Besides, a huge number of silver colored private CNG auto-rickshaws are seen in the capital. These are permitted only for private use and they have no meters. But now, these types of CNGs openly run like commercial CNG-run auto-rickshaws and carry passengers in violation of the rule.

Regarding all the allegations, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Deputy Secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), told the Daily Observer, "To solve the fare and meter issues of CNG auto-rickshaws we are regularly increasing the number of mobile courts in the capital. We are continuing our drives against those drivers who are not charging fares based on meters."

"Our mobile courts and drives will be increased further until the issue is not under control. The rules violators are facing penalty," he added.

About private CNGs the official of the BRTA said, "Private CNG owners have filed a case with the High Court for operating their CNG auto-rickshaws for commercial purpose. The case is still pending."







