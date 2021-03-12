Reluctance of importers hiking rice prices   

Expecting further deduction in rice import taxes for more profit, a section of rice traders and importers, who were given permission to import the food grain are biding their time showing various reasons.

In this situation, only 3.12 lakh metric tons of rice was imported in the last two months against the permission for 10,14,500 tonnes. The importers have already opened LC (Letter of Credit) for 685,669 tonnes.

Earlier in January this year, the Food Ministry has given the permission to 320 importers and traders for importing 10,14,500 tonnes of rice under private management to increase its food grain stock and ensure its smooth supply in the markets.

Besides, the government also decided to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice under its Direct Procurement Method (DPM). Of the total target, only 1.21 lakh tonnes of rice was imported. The rests would enter the country within the shortest possible time, according to the Food Ministry.

On the other hand, the Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement (CCGP) on Wednesday cleared three separate proposals for importing more 3.5 lakh tonnes of rice from India, Thailand and Vietnam under the DPM mechanism.

As the private importers failed to import rice within the stipulated time given during permission to import in January this year, the government extended the period till March 15. But, the stock in the government godowns declined drastically at only 6.21 lakh tonnes. It caused supply shortage in the market, as most rice millers and traders refrained from supplying rice to the market.

Due to shortage of supply, rice price hiked by Tk 3 to Tk 4 in the local markets, according to the statement of Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM). A DAM statement said that difference of rice price in local market than wholesale market is around Tk 5 to Tk 6 now.

When contacted, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday said, "It's unfortunate that some of the traders haven't yet imported rice after getting permission two months ago. Some of them are waiting for the government's decision to cut import taxes further."

"The government has decided not to reduce the import taxes further, because the importers who have already imported rice will be loser due to the reduction. But, the government will wait till March 15 for them to open letter of credit (LC). If they fail to open LC, their permits will be cancelled and new importers will be given permission," he added.

Majumder also informed that actually there is no shortage of rice in the market. That's why some importers are biding their time before importing rice.

"Actually, price of paddy in the market is too high. Now, the chunky paddy is being sold at Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,150. Including the processing and crashing charges, price of per kilogram chunky rice stands at Tk 45 to Tk 46. The rice is being sold at Tk 46 to Tk 48 in the market. It's not too high price considering the present situation," he claimed.

This year, farmers sold paddy at Tk 950 to Tk 1,000 during the harvesting season. Now, the price increased to between Tk 1,110 and Tk 1,150, he said, adding if farmers don't get adequate price of their crops, they will lose interest in growing crops. To save the farmers, the price should be high.

While talking to this correspondent, Kazi Nizamuddin Sujan, a rice importer from Khulna, told this correspondent that they are facing huge traffic congestion at the Indian sides of the ports. Huge number of trucks remained stuck there. As a result, it's taking time to receive their imported rice.

Some trucks have been waiting in the ports for 10 to 20 days. They are paying Indian rupees 3,000 for every day as demurrage. As a result, import cost is increasing by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg of rice. It may impact the market. Otherwise, the importers will have to face loss, he added.

When contacted, Md Layek Ali, general secretary of Bangladesh Auto-Major and Husking Mills Owners' Association told this correspondent that every maund of paddy is now being sold at Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400. In this situation, how the price of rice will be reduced in the market.

"It's now the only way to increase import of rice to reduce the price," he opined.







