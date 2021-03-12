

Sylhet MP Mahmud Us Samad dies of C-19

Chowdhury passed away on Thursday afternoon.

He was undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in the capital for Covid 19 infection. He was 69.

President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina and senior leaders of the ruling party have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mahmud Us Samad.

Mahmud Us Samad is survived by his wife, one son and a host of admirers and relatives.

Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury was elected as a parliamentarian first in 2008 general election and then twice in 2014 and 2019 polls from the Awami League.

During the first phase of Coronavirus pandemic, the lawmaker stayed at his constituency leaving his family members in Dhaka to support the local distressed people. Along with the government's relief distribution activities, he has also funded aid distribution on his own, visiting every remote village to ensure that people are getting relief, advising the administration on monitoring health situation at the hospitals, and most importantly, he has been responding to anyone's call.

He had also initiated a free market in Fenchuganj upazila bazar, from where women from disadvantaged families can get vegetables, fish, oil and salt free of cost. He is also involved in the activities of the local unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League to conduct the market activities.

On February 10, the MP received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Mahmud Us Samad came to Dhaka on March 7. He felt sick and got admitted to a private hospital on the same day. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 8.

In separate condolence messages, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, AL Advisory Council Member and Coordinator of 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu, AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Sylhet district AL Vice-President and lawmaker Mahmud Us Samad.

Meanwhile, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Whip of the parliament and Organising Secretary of the ruling AL, also expressed deep shock at the death of lawmaker Samad.







Ruling party lawmaker from Sylhet-3 constituency and Sylhet district Awami League (AL) Vice-President Mahmud Us SamadChowdhury passed away on Thursday afternoon.He was undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in the capital for Covid 19 infection. He was 69.President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina and senior leaders of the ruling party have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mahmud Us Samad.Mahmud Us Samad is survived by his wife, one son and a host of admirers and relatives.Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury was elected as a parliamentarian first in 2008 general election and then twice in 2014 and 2019 polls from the Awami League.During the first phase of Coronavirus pandemic, the lawmaker stayed at his constituency leaving his family members in Dhaka to support the local distressed people. Along with the government's relief distribution activities, he has also funded aid distribution on his own, visiting every remote village to ensure that people are getting relief, advising the administration on monitoring health situation at the hospitals, and most importantly, he has been responding to anyone's call.He had also initiated a free market in Fenchuganj upazila bazar, from where women from disadvantaged families can get vegetables, fish, oil and salt free of cost. He is also involved in the activities of the local unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League to conduct the market activities.On February 10, the MP received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine.Mahmud Us Samad came to Dhaka on March 7. He felt sick and got admitted to a private hospital on the same day. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 8.In separate condolence messages, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.Besides, AL Advisory Council Member and Coordinator of 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu, AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Sylhet district AL Vice-President and lawmaker Mahmud Us Samad.Meanwhile, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Whip of the parliament and Organising Secretary of the ruling AL, also expressed deep shock at the death of lawmaker Samad.