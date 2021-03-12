Three killed in fire on moving bus in Cumilla



A Matlab-bound bus of Matlab Express from Dhaka caught fire when it reached Gouripur Bus Stand on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on Thursday evening. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway near the Gauripur bus stand when a Matlab-bound bus caught fire around 6:00pm on Thursday. The Matlab Express was going to its destination from Dhaka.

Ashraful Alam, Habildar of Daudkandi Highway Police confirmed the death of three people. He said nine of the injured passengers have been sent to Dhaka for treatment. Two passengers were admitted to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex. Six people were given first aid and released. Primarily, it is being thought that the fire had originated from a gas cylinder explosion in the bus.

Witnesses said the fire broke out when the Matlab Express bus was crossing the Gauripur Bus Stand. Upon receiving the news, members of Daudkandi Fire Service and Civil Defence reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex said that the condition of the injured were critical.







Three people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a moving bus at Daudkandi in Cumilla on Thursday evening.The incident took place on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway near the Gauripur bus stand when a Matlab-bound bus caught fire around 6:00pm on Thursday. The Matlab Express was going to its destination from Dhaka.Ashraful Alam, Habildar of Daudkandi Highway Police confirmed the death of three people. He said nine of the injured passengers have been sent to Dhaka for treatment. Two passengers were admitted to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex. Six people were given first aid and released. Primarily, it is being thought that the fire had originated from a gas cylinder explosion in the bus.Witnesses said the fire broke out when the Matlab Express bus was crossing the Gauripur Bus Stand. Upon receiving the news, members of Daudkandi Fire Service and Civil Defence reached the spot and brought the fire under control.Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex said that the condition of the injured were critical.