Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home City News

Minister opens intercity Brahmaputra express

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

JAMALPUR, Mar 11: Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Thursday inaugurated the intercity Brahmaputra Express train service with adding new coaches in its fleet.
The new train service will ferry passengers on Dhaka-Dewanganj Bazar-Dhaka section.
Speaking as the chief guest, the minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to build Bangladesh into a Sonar Bangla.
"We all are working to build a hunger-and-poverty-free Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.
Sujan said Bangladesh has become graduated a developing country under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adding, "In 2041, Bangladesh will become a developed country."
He said the train services are being increased across the country and the government has been installing rail lines in every district.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister opens intercity Brahmaputra express
Subhash Dhar’s death anniv today
Govt expanding education facilities for children with special needs
DU entry tests: Application process postponed
Illegal soil mining is Feni’s biggest challenge
Tahsan appointed brand ambassador of Evaly
World Kidney Day today
N’ganj fire victim dies at DMCH


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft