Minister opens intercity Brahmaputra express

JAMALPUR, Mar 11: Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Thursday inaugurated the intercity Brahmaputra Express train service with adding new coaches in its fleet.

The new train service will ferry passengers on Dhaka-Dewanganj Bazar-Dhaka section.

Speaking as the chief guest, the minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to build Bangladesh into a Sonar Bangla.

"We all are working to build a hunger-and-poverty-free Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.

Sujan said Bangladesh has become graduated a developing country under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adding, "In 2041, Bangladesh will become a developed country."

He said the train services are being increased across the country and the government has been installing rail lines in every district.










