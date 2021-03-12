Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home City News

Subhash Dhar’s death anniv today

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Observer Desk

Subhash Dhar’s death anniv today

Subhash Dhar’s death anniv today

Today (Friday) is the first death anniversary of Subhash Chandra Dhar, a former government service holder under Ministry of Primary & Mass Education. He breathed his last on this day in 2020.
Subhash was born on October 25 in 1947 in Cumilla. He left one daughter & two sons when he died. He is the father of Prashanta Kumar Dhar, who is the owner of the GANGCHIL advertising.
His family members are going to organize annual rituals in his village on March 31 (Wednesday). All relatives & well-wishers' are requested to join the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister opens intercity Brahmaputra express
Subhash Dhar’s death anniv today
Govt expanding education facilities for children with special needs
DU entry tests: Application process postponed
Illegal soil mining is Feni’s biggest challenge
Tahsan appointed brand ambassador of Evaly
World Kidney Day today
N’ganj fire victim dies at DMCH


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft