Subhash Dhar’s death anniv today

Today (Friday) is the first death anniversary of Subhash Chandra Dhar, a former government service holder under Ministry of Primary & Mass Education. He breathed his last on this day in 2020.Subhash was born on October 25 in 1947 in Cumilla. He left one daughter & two sons when he died. He is the father of Prashanta Kumar Dhar, who is the owner of the GANGCHIL advertising.His family members are going to organize annual rituals in his village on March 31 (Wednesday). All relatives & well-wishers' are requested to join the programme.