DU entry tests: Application process postponed

Online application process for Dhaka University admission tests of 2020-21 academic year have postponed for three days from Thursday noon to till Sunday night at 8:00pm, due to systematic complications.

Dhaka University online admission committee convener and Computer Science and Technology Department Prof Mustafizur Rahman confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

The deadline for the application process will be extended because of the inconvenience, the convener hoped. He said, if any problem is identified in the application of a student, they will get a chance to correct it.

Prof Mustafizur Rahman said, this time the applicants submitted more applications than before. In the first 48 hours, a total of around one lakh five thousand and five hundred applications were submitted in five units. As a result, the website is under a lot of pressure. That is why the situation has been created.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhataruzzaman on March 8 inaugurated the online admission process in the central admission office on the university at 5:00pm.





