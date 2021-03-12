

Our fast vanishing rain forests



On average, around 4 square kilometres of tropical rainforest in the country had been destroyed or degraded every year from 2002 to 2019. Thanks largely to land grabbers, extensive felling of trees and our widely prevailing sloppy attitude towards Mother Nature.



The report specified that the total area of tropical rainforest in Bangladesh was reduced to 900 square km in 2019 from 966 square km in 2001. It also mentioned that roughly 64 percent of the world's tropical rainforest has been destroyed or degraded since pre-industrial times. Between 2002 and 2019, areas of rainforest the size of France have been destroyed.



Large parts of the country's biodiversity have already been lost. And the main danger of rainforest degradation is that it puts wildlife in peril since, loss of habitats hamper breeding of wild animals. Moreover, Rainforests provide food, water and medicine. They regulate the climate, act as a carbon sink and buffer communities from flooding and extreme storms.



The challenge for us now, is to emphasize on the need for Afforestation to recover degraded areas or else the country's biodiversity will be severely hampered. Though the government has already taken up a number of projects for afforestation, but the recovery rate is markedly slow, since the processes of deforestation and afforestation in Bangladesh runs in parallel.



There is also another side of deforestation. According to sources in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, around 1.6 lakh acres of forest land have been handed over to government agencies and establishments, or used for development projects.



Official data suggests that Bangladesh is now left with not much landmass covered by forests, which only points to the fact that it is near-impossible to achieve the government aim to stop deforestation and have 20 percent of the landmass covered by forests by 2030 with 70 percent tree density as per the SDGs.



The point, however, if trees are to be cut down for some reason, a new tree cover must soon be planted in the affected forests. This is especially important for Bangladesh where the total area of forestland has come down to a paltry 7-9 percent - whereas it is expected that a country should have at least 25 percent forest coverage.



Finally, people's participation in forest conservation is a must in today's Bangladesh. It is high time to engage local communities in the forest conservation process.

In the past couple of decades the country has witnessed rampant destruction of its rain forests. According to a report by the Rainforest Foundation Norway (RFN), nearly 66 square kilometres of tropical rainforest in Bangladesh has been DEMOLISHED.On average, around 4 square kilometres of tropical rainforest in the country had been destroyed or degraded every year from 2002 to 2019. Thanks largely to land grabbers, extensive felling of trees and our widely prevailing sloppy attitude towards Mother Nature.The report specified that the total area of tropical rainforest in Bangladesh was reduced to 900 square km in 2019 from 966 square km in 2001. It also mentioned that roughly 64 percent of the world's tropical rainforest has been destroyed or degraded since pre-industrial times. Between 2002 and 2019, areas of rainforest the size of France have been destroyed.Large parts of the country's biodiversity have already been lost. And the main danger of rainforest degradation is that it puts wildlife in peril since, loss of habitats hamper breeding of wild animals. Moreover, Rainforests provide food, water and medicine. They regulate the climate, act as a carbon sink and buffer communities from flooding and extreme storms.The challenge for us now, is to emphasize on the need for Afforestation to recover degraded areas or else the country's biodiversity will be severely hampered. Though the government has already taken up a number of projects for afforestation, but the recovery rate is markedly slow, since the processes of deforestation and afforestation in Bangladesh runs in parallel.There is also another side of deforestation. According to sources in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, around 1.6 lakh acres of forest land have been handed over to government agencies and establishments, or used for development projects.Official data suggests that Bangladesh is now left with not much landmass covered by forests, which only points to the fact that it is near-impossible to achieve the government aim to stop deforestation and have 20 percent of the landmass covered by forests by 2030 with 70 percent tree density as per the SDGs.The point, however, if trees are to be cut down for some reason, a new tree cover must soon be planted in the affected forests. This is especially important for Bangladesh where the total area of forestland has come down to a paltry 7-9 percent - whereas it is expected that a country should have at least 25 percent forest coverage.Finally, people's participation in forest conservation is a must in today's Bangladesh. It is high time to engage local communities in the forest conservation process.