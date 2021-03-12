Video
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:50 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Neglecting hygiene norms

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Dear Sir
One year after the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh, the rate of infection is now under control. In addition to the mass vaccination program, the normal movement of the people of all classes and professions has increased. But in these cases most people are ignoring the prescribed hygiene rules. The tendency to maintain social distance in public transport, hat-bazaars and tourist centres is hardly noticed.

Besides, many people are indifferent to the use of masks and many of those who are doing it are not using it properly. On the other hand, many people do not follow the prescribed hygiene rules even after receiving the vaccine. As a result, the rate of infection has risen sharply over the past few days. There have also been reports in the mass media of some people being infected with C-19 even after taking the 1st dose of the vaccine. Therefore, in any case, neglecting the prescribed hygiene rules can lead to deterioration of the C-19 situation and re-abnormality of life by increasing the risk of death.

In this case, people of a certain age should be vaccinated and everyone should follow the hygiene rules. For this, the concerned administration also needs to pay more attention.

Abu Faruk
Sadar, Bandarban



