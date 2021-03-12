

The D-day for our freedom and independence



The unceasingly exploited, oppressed and finally politically betrayed people of what was then East Pakistan---after overwhelmingly winning the 1970 general elections---eagerly waited for directive from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. And Bangabandhu never disappointed them. He did give them a clear instruction---for freedom and independence---on this day fifty years ago.



The 19-minute off-the-cuff speech---included in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register--- from one of the most influential political leaders of all times of the world, changed the fate of an entire nation forever. On March 7, 1971, well over a million people gathered at the historic Ramna Race Course in the heart of the country's capital to hear from the man they loved so dearly at the most critical time of the nation.



And the man who was none other than Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, then the president of Awami League and undisputed leader of the entire eastern part of Pakistan delivered the speech of his life issuing in no uncertain terms a clarion call for freedom which was effectively the declaration of independence. "The struggle this time is the struggle for our freedom; the struggle this time is the struggle for our independence."



As he made this historic declaration for freedom and independence just before wrapping up his speech with the most famous slogan of Bengalis "Joy Bangla," (Victory to Bengal) an ecstatic crowd burst into a thunderous applause across the entire Ramna Race Course. Although the Pakistan government didn't allow live broadcast of the speech on radio and television, his call for independence spread like wildfire throughout the entire country within hours.



As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in her remark during a virtual program last Sunday to mark the great occasion, the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was clearly the actual declaration of independence. No one needed to read between the lines. The call for freedom and independence was explicit in his speech. "The struggle this time is the struggle for our freedom; the struggle this time is the struggle for our independence."



In his speech, Bangabandhu directly called on the people to set up "resistance committee in every village, every locality, every union and every subdivision under the leadership of Awami League" and asked them to be ready with whatever they possessed. As he was about to finish his electrifying speech, he reminded the people: "Since we have shed our blood once, we will shed more blood. We shall liberate the people of this country, inshallah (god willing)!"



He not only made the most consequential speech for the Bengali nation, but also issued in the same speech a series of instant orders leading to the freedom of people and independence. He instructed immediate closure of all courts, offices and educational institutions across the country for indefinite period of time. "No tax will be paid from now on until freedom of our country is achieved and there will be no transfer of a single penny from East Bengal to West Pakistan."



In order to pave the path for freedom and ultimately independence, Bangabandhu launched a complete noncooperation with the military rulers of Pakistan. He ordered all Bengali artistes and employees to boycott both radio and television of Pakistan if they failed to broadcast the news of the people of East Bengal. He also instructed the telephone and telegraph department to keep operating in East Bengal and transmitting news of Bangladeshi people to the outside world.



The March 7 speech of Bangabandhu was indeed a de facto declaration of independence of Bangladesh. The way he phrased it was brilliant; it reflected his extraordinary intelligence, political wisdom and farsightedness. An open, straightforward and unilateral declaration of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan right on March 7 would have certainly provoked Pakistani military to start a crackdown on totally unprepared and unarmed people of East Bengal probably from the same night or the next day.



In such a situation, thousands of people across the country would be victims of the military operation of Pakistani occupation army. Apart from a massive number of casualties in what could be a sudden bloodbath, thousands of political leaders, student leaders and other activists would be immediately arrested by Pakistani troops. Even though the Pakistani army did launch "Operation Searchlight" from the night of March 25, 18 days later, people got some time to prepare themselves for such an eventuality---thanks to the wisdom of Bangabandhu.



The historic moment of March 7 when Bangabandhu finally issued his call for freedom and independence after decades of continuous subjugation, oppression and exploitation by one part of Pakistan against the other was also the moment of great pride for the Bengali nation which was on the receiving end of all those evils right since 1947. And that was precisely the reason the call for independence was greeted with spontaneous and thunderous slogans by people at the mammoth rally: "Take up arms brave Bengalis and liberate Bangladesh."



An army of reporters and photographers representing foreign news organizations arrived in Dhaka to cover the March 7 rally at Ramna Race Course in anticipation that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman might unilaterally declare Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan. And the local media outlets based in Dhaka sent their best reporters and photographers to cover the historic event. Even many editors of various news media of East Bengal came to the rally to become witnesses to Bangladesh's history.



One of those editors was renowned Bangladeshi journalist AZM Haider from Eastern News Agency (ENA), which was converted into the first private sector news agency of Bangladesh from Pakistan Press International, a Pakistani wire service, just about three years ago. Narrating his own experience in covering the March 7 meeting, Haider said he was literally overwhelmed by the crowd size, their enthusiasm, their patriotic slogans, their love for Bangabandhu and their response to his call for freedom.



"It was an experience of a lifetime," recalled Haider---who studied journalism at Punjab University in Pakistan and began his career at Pakistan Press International---while talking to a group of journalists including myself many years later at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka. "On my way back to the office from the Ramna Race Course, I was thinking about two things: How to write the story on this historic event in a way that will give me complete satisfaction and how to describe Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that will reflect his bonding with the people."



"The Man of the Masses." That was how journalist AZM Haider described Bangabandhu---the man who truly belonged to the masses---in his story on the March 7 mammoth rally. He said he first described Bangabandhu with this term on that historic day which was subsequently used by many other Bangladeshi journalists and columnists in their news reports and articles.



The final phase of our struggle for independence began as Bangabandhu ended his landmark speech on March 7 in 1971. About two weeks later, Pakistani occupation army launched their operation against unarmed civilians of East Bengal triggering one of the worst genocides in history. But the Bengalis fought back bravely in the nine-month liberation war which was also joined by Indian army in its final stage.



In the end, the occupation forces surrendered, freedom prevailed and a new country we call our home emerged in South Asia. And with our new-found freedom and a country, the promise that Bangabandhu made---"we shall liberate the people of this country, inshallah!"---in front of over a million people some nine months ago at Ramna Race Course was fulfilled.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network



