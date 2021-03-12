Video
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:49 PM
Countryside

21 fishermen jailed in Bhola

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Mar 11: Two mobile courts in the district on Monday jailed 21 fishermen in different terms for illegally catching hilsa on the Meghna and Tentulia rivers, defying the government ban.
The mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates Md Riduanul Islam and Abu Abdullah Khan along with members of Bangladesh Coast Guard conducted two separate drives in Bheduria and Tulatali areas at noon and arrested 28 fishermen.
Of them, the mobile courts acquitted seven as they were not adults and sentenced the rest to jail in different terms.
During the drives, about 10,000 meters of current net were also seized and burnt down.



« PreviousNext »

