Girls brought out a bicycle rally in Thakurgaon on Thursday







Girls brought out a bicycle rally in Thakurgaon on Thursday, marking the International Women's Day on March 8. About 1,000 girls from 24 unions of Thakurgaon and Panchagarh took part in the rally. Manab Kallyan Parished-MKP organised the programme in association with NETZ Bangladesh. photo: observer