Two women burnt alive in two districts

Two women including an elderly one were burnt alive in separate fire incidents in two districts- Manikganj and Kurigram, in four days.

MANIKGANJ: A pregnant woman was killed as her father-in-law allegedly set their house on fire in Shivalaya Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Liba Khatun, 27, was the wife of Solaiman, a resident of Alokdia Char area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Julhas, the deceased's father-in-law, set their tin-shed house on fire at early hours when he was in drunken state.

The fire quickly spread out the whole house, which left Liba dead on the spot.

Julhas's son-in-law also sustained burn injuries in the incident and is now undergoing treatment at Pabna General Hospital.

However, police were deployed in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shivalaya Police Station (PS) Firoz Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly woman was burnt alive in a fire in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Mortovan Bewa, 85, mother of Abdul Majid, was a resident of Pashchimchat Gopalpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the fire broke out in Abdul Majid's house in the area at night, which left his mother dead on the spot.

Five livestock animals and two rooms were also burnt in the incident.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Deepak Kumar Dev Sharma, Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurunnabi Chowdhury and Bhurungamari PS OC Atiar Rahman visited the scene.







