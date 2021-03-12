Video
Four nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Four people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Pirojpur and Jashore, on Tuesday.
PIROJPUR:  Three people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Bhandaria upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
Police, in a drive, arrested a young man with 75 yaba tablets in the district town in the evening.
The arrested person is Md Shuvo, 21, son of Md Zakir Hossain, a resident of Khumuria Village under Pirojpur Municipality.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Old Eadgaon area in the town in the evening and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Nurul Islam confirmed the matter.
On the other hand, police, in separate drives, arrested two people with yaba tablets and hemp in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested persons are Babul Hawlader, 42, and Monir Jomaddar, 45.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nadmula area at night and arrested Babul with 100 yaba tablets.
In another drive, police arrested Monir with 100gm of hemp from Charkhali area.
After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhandaria PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday.
Bhandaria PS OC Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the matter.
JASHORE: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man with 100 yaba tablets in the district town on Tuesday.
The arrested person is Ashiq, a lawyer assistant. He was the son of Atiar Rahman, a resident of Police Lines Talikhola area in the district town.
DNC sources said the law enforcers arrested him with the yaba tablets from Old Kosba Ghoshpara area in the evening.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali Police Station, the arrested was produced before the court.  
District DNC Sub-Inspector Akbar Hossain confirmed the matter.


