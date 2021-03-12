Video
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Three people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Sirajganj, in two day.
GOPALGANJ: Two men were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.
A young man was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bayezid Fakir, 22, son of Emdad Fakir, a resident of Char Pathalia Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit Bayezid in the area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 9am, while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.
Earlier, a man has been killed and another injured when a passenger-laden bus rammed into a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The deceased was identified as Ranjan Bain, 35, a resident of Pachuria area in the district town.
Sadar PS OC Manirul Islam said the accident took place in Char Pathalia area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway on Tuesday afternoon, which left the two motorcyclists seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.
Later, Ranjan was shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.
SIRAJGANJ: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Amzad Hossain, 30, a resident of Charnabipur Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a truck rammed into a van in Talgachi area on the Bogura-Nagarbari Highway in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.
Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahjahan Ali confirmed the incident.


