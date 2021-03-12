Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Countryside

Two women ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Laxmipur, in two days.
DINAJPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Mena Khatun, 20, was the wife of Ashraful Islam, a resident of Pashchimpara area under Shibnagar Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said she hanged herself in the area in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.  
LAXMIPUR: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Julekha Begum, 40, was a resident of Chandkhali Village under Lahorkandi Union in the upazila.
The deceased's family members said Julekha had severe chest pain. She might have hanged herself as she could not bear the pain.
Meanwhile, seeing the hanging body of the mother, her elder son Khorshed Alam had a stroke.
Khorshed Alam was sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital while police recovered the body of Julekha at around 10am and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Laxmipur Sadar Model PS SI Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
21 fishermen jailed in Bhola
Girls brought out a bicycle rally in Thakurgaon on Thursday
Two women burnt alive in two districts
Four nabbed with drugs in two districts
Three killed in road mishaps in two districts
Two women ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
A rally was brought out in Monpura Upazila of Bhola on Wednesday
Rape incidents on the rise in Cumilla


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft