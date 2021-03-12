Two women ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Laxmipur, in two days.

DINAJPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Mena Khatun, 20, was the wife of Ashraful Islam, a resident of Pashchimpara area under Shibnagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said she hanged herself in the area in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

LAXMIPUR: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Julekha Begum, 40, was a resident of Chandkhali Village under Lahorkandi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Julekha had severe chest pain. She might have hanged herself as she could not bear the pain.

Meanwhile, seeing the hanging body of the mother, her elder son Khorshed Alam had a stroke.

Khorshed Alam was sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital while police recovered the body of Julekha at around 10am and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Laxmipur Sadar Model PS SI Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.









