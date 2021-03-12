Rape incidents on the rise in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Mar 11: Rape incidents are on the rise in the district. The rape-victims are ranging from four year to 70.

According to official sources, the rape incidents have increased in Cumilla.

A total of 1,617 raped women and children of different ages were tested in the last five years, according to forensic report of the Cumilla Medical College (CMC) Hospital.

Of these, 367 rape incidents took place in 2020; on an average, one rape case was tested every day. The remaining 1,250 cases occurred in the district over the last four years till 2019.

These cases included four year old children and 70 years old women.

These 367 cases in 2020 were tested during January-December time. These included 17 in January, 29 in February, 34 in March, 12 in April, 15 in May, 27 in June, 28 in July, 28 in August, 43 in September, 61 in October, 39 in November, and 34 in December.

A total of 267 rape cases were tested in 2016, 330 in 2017, 297 in 2018, and 356 in 2019.

A woman leader in Cumilla Saifun Nahar said, incidents like rape of children and women are on the rise in the district.

Such crime can be prevented through short or long term integrated awareness and motivation programmes, she added.

To ensure highest social hatred and punishment for rapists, the victims, families, educational institutions, law-enforcement agencies, professionals and all must be active, she mentioned.

CMC's Forensic Medicine Department's Dr. Sharmin Sultana said, in the last five years (2016-2020), a total of 1,617 women and children were tested of raping.







