Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Countryside

Rape incidents on the rise in Cumilla

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Mar 11: Rape incidents are on the rise in the district. The rape-victims are ranging from four year to 70.
According to official sources, the rape incidents have increased in Cumilla.
A total of 1,617 raped women and children of different ages were tested in the last five years, according to forensic report of the Cumilla Medical College (CMC) Hospital.
Of these, 367 rape incidents took place in 2020; on an average, one rape case was tested every day. The remaining 1,250 cases occurred in the district over the last four years till 2019.
These cases included four year old children and 70 years old women.
These 367 cases in 2020 were tested during January-December time. These included 17 in January, 29 in February, 34 in March, 12 in April, 15 in May, 27 in June, 28 in July, 28 in August, 43 in September, 61 in October, 39 in November, and 34 in December.
A total of 267 rape cases were tested in 2016, 330 in 2017, 297 in 2018, and 356 in 2019.
A woman leader in Cumilla Saifun Nahar said, incidents like rape of children and women are on the rise in the district.
Such crime can be prevented through short or long term integrated awareness and motivation programmes, she added.
To ensure highest social hatred and punishment for rapists, the victims, families, educational institutions, law-enforcement agencies, professionals and all must be active, she mentioned.
CMC's Forensic Medicine Department's Dr. Sharmin Sultana said, in the last five years (2016-2020), a total of 1,617 women and children were tested of raping.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
21 fishermen jailed in Bhola
Girls brought out a bicycle rally in Thakurgaon on Thursday
Two women burnt alive in two districts
Four nabbed with drugs in two districts
Three killed in road mishaps in two districts
Two women ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
A rally was brought out in Monpura Upazila of Bhola on Wednesday
Rape incidents on the rise in Cumilla


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft